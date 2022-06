Mulher cai inanimada na linha do metro de Nova Iorque e é salva pela polícia

Dois agentes policiais entraram em ação para salvar uma mulher, de 25 anos, que desmaiou e caiu na linha do metro de Nova York. As câmaras de segurança registaram o momento, divulgado nas redes sociais.

Watch as strategically deployed @nypd68pct officers who were on their daily transit inspection came to the rescue when a passenger suffered a medical episode and fell onto the tracks minutes before a train rolled into the station. pic.twitter.com/qdGwnCFWgM