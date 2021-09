Futebolista da Irlanda testa positivo à Covid-19 antes de jogo com Portugal

O avançado Shane Long, da seleção irlandesa, testou positivo à Covid-19 antes do jogo diante de Portugal.

The Football Association of Ireland can confirm striker Shane Long has tested positive for COVID-19



The player has been isolated from the group as per COVID-19 protocols ahead of tonight's qualifier against Portugal



